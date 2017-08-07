'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 19 Spoilers: Anime-Original Filler to Feature Class 1-A's Internship Triumphs and Woes

YouTube/TOHO Animation A screenshot of the U.A. High student, Tsuyu Asui from the Japanese superhero anime series, "My Hero Academia."

Hero Killer Stain may have been apprehended, but his ideology has already set in motion something big and deadly that's about to give rise to a brand new arc. But before trouble and chaos descend, the Japanese superhero anime series, "My Hero Academia," will be taking a break from it all to check in with the U.A. High students' internships.

The previous episode teased the beginnings of a new era for the League of Villains. Just as Gran Torino had predicted, further investigations into the life of Stain ended up influencing various villainous characters that had previously scurried off into the shadows following the dawn of All Might's era.

He and his former pupil, Toshinori, also known as All Might, may have also just named the mysterious true leader of the League of Villains: All For One. If they are right, and everything that happened has been planned in order to lure more villains into joining the League, then another huge good vs. evil battle is just around the corner.

But first, it's time to check in on the U.A. High students who have been interning for various pro-heroes to fulfill their school requirements. And according to the official trailer for the upcoming episode, protagonist Deku will only have a small part to play this time around.

YouTube/TOHO Animation

Titled "Everyone's Internships," the anime-original episode is all set to focus the narrative on the rest of the Class 1-A students who have missed the action in Ekou Street. Most of them will be out patrolling the streets with their pro hero supervisor. Ochaco will be seen training indoors with Pro Hero Gunhead. And it seems that Tsuyu may just be on a mission out at sea.

Will the students be able to finish their internships before the League of Villains rises again? Or will the League's impending assault be the ultimate test of heroism for Deku and the rest of his class?

"My Hero Academia" airs on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed in selected regions outside Japan via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.