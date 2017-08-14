'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 20 Spoilers: All Might to Reveal the True Origins of One For All

YouTube/TOHO Animation A screenshot of Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might, and his apprentice, Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, from the next episode of the Japanese superhero anime series, "My Hero Academia."

The internships are over, and a brand new arc is about to begin on the next episode of the Japanese superhero anime series, "My Hero Academia." What revelations will All Might's trip down memory lane bring, and how will this potentially affect Deku's entire future?

In the voice over for the official trailer, Deku excitedly tells All Might that he's done with the internships before reminding the Pro-Hero about something the older guy had previously wanted to tell him.

YouTube/TOHO Animation

All Might, for his part, apologizes to Deku for not being able to help out during the recent chaos in Hosu City, further adding that this particular incident concerns what he wants to talk about.

Just as Gran Torino has advised him to do in a previous episode, All Might feels it's about time that he tells Deku about the villainous All For One. Who is this character, and what part has he played in All Might's past, aside from having potentially caused the professional hero's incurable stomach injury?

It has also become clear, based on All Might and Gran Torino's previous conversation, that All For One has also been grooming a successor of his own: Tomura Shigaraki, the now renowned leader of the League of Villains.

Could a rivalry that began with All Might and All For One finally end with Deku and Shigaraki? How big of a role will Deku have to play in the League of Villains' upcoming assault? All Might says that Deku is about to bear the most responsibility for it. However, does he bear if just because he now possesses One For All, or is there a much deeper reason that's rooted in the origins of the said Quirk itself?

"My Hero Academia" airs on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed in selected regions outside Japan via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.