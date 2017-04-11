'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Spoilers: Todoroki Is on a Relentless Path to Victory in Episode 3?

The battle is on and mercy can no longer find a place in the ongoing U.A. Sports Festival. Can Izuku keep up with his stronger, more talented contemporaries with the sheer strength of his will in the next episode of "My Hero Academia"?

YouTube/FUNinmation Can Izuku Midoriya become his generation's All Might in "My Hero Academia" season 2?

Izuku and Todoroki's rivalry, which was hinted at in the premiere episode of season 2, began to officially take shape as the U.A. Sports Festival kicked off in this week's episode.

The students of Class 1-A, who previously defeated the villains that caused havoc at the school last season, were under scrutiny by the other sections before the sports event started. A war had been declared against them, mainly by the students in the General Department who have been nurturing ambitions to transfer to the Department of Heroics. Apparently, this could be possible based on the result of the Sports Festival.

But it seems that the most intense rivalry is about to happen within Class 1-A instead when the dual-powered Todoroki blatantly told Izuku that he will be defeated.

The promo for the upcoming episode 3 of season 2 shows everyone giving every challenge their best, with Todoroki showing such intense passion that could end up pitting him against everyone else.

Titled "In Their Own Quirky Ways," the episode sets out to show what each U.A. student can do, and how far they will be willing to take it in order to win the sports event. But with the threat of the other sections gaining on them, will Class 1-A eventually find a reason to work side by side again just like they did when they were defending their school from villains? Or will they be consumed with their own personal will to succeed to the very end?

"My Hero Academia" airs every Saturday at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS in Japan.