'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: Everybody Wants a Piece of Izuku in Second Round of Sports Fest

The Sports Festival Arc heats up even more on the next episode of the anime series "My Hero Academia." Can series main protagonist, Izuku, survive the ordeal that is about to befall him?

YouTube/FUNinmation Can Izuku Midoriya become his generation's All Might in "My Hero Academia" season 2?

It may be the best decision that Izuku has ever done to not use his Quirk in the earlier parts of the sports fest because he will be needing as much of it as he can to defend himself from a horde of his fellow students vying for victory by gaining on him.

The previously held Obstacle Race saw Izuku use his cunning mind to finish the race ahead of everyone else by using a piece of metal as a shield and detonating one land mine after another to both gain the lead and keep his competitors as far back behind him as possible. This technique may have brought him to victory, but it's also about to give him the biggest challenge he will have to face.

The trailer for the next episode titled "Strategy! Strategy! Strategy!" shows a glimpse of the upcoming Human Cavalry Battle, the second round in the ongoing sports fest. There are only 42 students left vying for glory and for this particular event, they will have to split up into teams of four. Unfortunately for Izuku, nobody wants to team up with him, making him wonder if he has somehow been labeled a loner without his knowledge.

He is completely missing the fact that the Cavalry Battle will give everybody else a chance to get ahead by grabbing his headband, which is worth 10 million points for winning the Obstacle Race. And now everybody will be after him, and he needs to come up with the best possible strategy to thwart every attack that may be sent his way. Will he be able to protect his headband without having to use his Quirk? Or will using his Quirk be his only salvation?

"My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 4 airs on Saturday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It is also available online via Hulu.