'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers: Deku and Todoroki's Rivalry Heats Up in Final Round of Sports Festival

Todoroki has his eyes set on Deku in the final round of the U.A. High Sports Festival, which kicks off in the next episode of "My Hero Academia." How will Deku fare through this grave challenge, especially with the added pressure of living up to All Might's expectations of him?

YouTube/FUNinmationCan Izuku Midoriya become his generation's All Might in "My Hero Academia" season 2?

It seems that two rivalries that were hinted at in the previous episode of the popular anime series, "My Hero Academia," will be further explored in the future installments, with the one between Todoroki and Deku possibly taking over much of the final round of the ongoing Sports Fest at U.A. High.

By the end of the Human Cavalry Battle, Team Todoroki managed to place first ahead of Teams Bakugo, Shinso, and Midoriya. Deku and his team's fourth place win would never have been possible if Fumikage hadn't revealed that he has managed to snatch a 615-point headband while Deku was engaged in a fight with Todoroki.

In the upcoming final round, Todoroki issued a personal challenge to Deku, which the latter reluctantly accepts. In the official preview for the episode titled "The Boy Born with Everything," Todoroki tells Deku that he is aware of All Might's special preference for him.

Although he claims that he is not interested in finding out the reason why a consummate hero would favor a relatively weaker student, the very idea of it has made Deku a rival that Todoroki is determined to beat no matter what.

The trailer also hints at Deku's reluctance to accept the challenge, wondering why Todoroki would go so far as to say he would like to stand higher than Deku. Could this somehow be connected to the intriguing rivalry between his Dad, Endeavor, and All Might?

At the end of the trailer, despite all of Deku's worries and hesitation, he announces that he absolutely cannot lose to Todoroki, or to anyone else for that matter. All Might's hopes for Deku to become his successor may still seem lofty and impossible at the moment, but it is an ideal that Deku is determined to reach nonetheless.

"My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 6 airs on Saturday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It will also be available for streaming online via Hulu.