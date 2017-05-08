'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: Will All Might's Successor Lose to Someone With a Mind Control Quirk?

The final event of the U.A. High Sports Festival has only just begun, and Deku already seems to have lost his momentum. Will All Might's intended successor recover from his trance in the next episode of the popular anime series "My Hero Academia?"

YouTube/CrunchyrollA screenshot of Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, the main protagonist in the popular anime series “My Hero Academia.”

Deku may still doubt his ability to measure up to All Might's expectations, but a rather revealing encounter with Todoroki gave him a renewed sense of competition. He decided to take Todoroki's challenge, if only as a way of giving back to the people who have supported him up to this point. However, it quickly became apparent that Todoroki could be the least of Deku's concerns.

U.A. High is divided into different departments, with the Department of Heroics catering to those kids with the highest chances of becoming superheroes in the future. The unfortunate kids who fail to make it to this level are relegated into other departments, but they are given a chance once a year to improve their status through the Sports Festival. And in the upcoming 20th overall episode titled "Victory or Defeat," one such kid from the General Department may finally get his chance.

The official episode preview shows Deku, who seems to have lost control of his own mind, walking away from his opponent towards the edge of the ring in the final tournament event. Despite Ojiro's earlier warnings not to respond to anything his opponent Shinso said, Deku's emotions got the better of him, and he has thus now fallen victim to Shinso's mind control Quirk.

Once Deku steps across that line, he will be defeated. The preview shows everyone who's rooting for Deku watching on with bated breath. Will Shinso's mind control Quirk put an end to Deku's chances of proving his worth in the Sports Festival? More importantly, will he even make it to his promised bout with his number one rival, Todoroki?

The tournament has been going on for quite a while, and some fans have speculated that something is bound to go wrong near the end of it, as is usual in most action-packed anime series. If Deku manages to survive the first round of the final event, will he be able to surpass the subsequent challenges that are laid out on his way to a potential victory?

"My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 7 airs on Saturday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed online via Hulu and Crunchyroll.