'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers: Students Aim for Spots in Final Tournament in 'Battle On, Challengers!'

The first round of the U.A. Sports Festival's final tournament is underway, and everybody will be scrambling to secure a spot on the next episode of "My Hero Academia."

It's an all out battle of Quirks and pride as 16 students clash and battle it out with everything they've got in the final tournament of the prestigious U.A. Sports Festival. But with only a thin line between victory and defeat, it's hard to pinpoint who will win and who will lose at this point. Will it be a matter of who's got a stronger Quirk, a sharper mind, or stronger body? Or will it all come down to who has the deepest desire to win the game?

The official preview teases several battles happening in the upcoming episode titled "Battle On, Challengers!" The subsequent rounds seem evenly matched, and only the students who have been training diligently and have kept the fire of their ambitions alive in their hearts may have a chance of winning and thus securing a spot in the final round of the final tournament.

The preview also reveals Iida being manipulated by a girl and is deeply humiliated by it. What kind of situation will this turn out to be? Will Iida end up losing to a girl or will this girl serve as his drive to win his round?

Two students have already advanced to the second round of the tournament — Deku and Todoroki. The previous episode featured their contrasting battles in that, while Deku needed to rely on the strength of his will to free himself from Shinso's mind control Quirk, Todoroki easily won his round with an angry blast of ice that effectively froze his opponent Sero. And while Todoroki immediately went to thaw Sero out after being declared the winner, Deku could not help but notice how sad Todoroki looked.

The final battle of the U.A. Sports Festival is coming soon. Will Deku and Todoroki end up facing each other in the end?

"My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 7 airs on Saturday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed online via Hulu and Crunchyroll.