'My Little Pony: The Movie' Release Date: Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Cast

Hasbro's "My Little Pony" franchise is indeed expanding. What once was just a toy line for little kids is now branching out into the movie industry, featuring an all-star cast. A trailer for the upcoming film gives a sneak peek into the Mane six's upcoming grand adventure.

Facebook/My Little Pony Movie "My Little Pony: The Movie" premieres this October 6.

The first trailer for "My Little Pony: The Movie" was recently released. As revealed in the promo, a dark force will be barging into the peaceful and utopic kingdom of Equestria. To save their home, these adorable characters will embark on a journey, wherein they get to meet new friends. And despite the many challenges they will face along the way, their friendship will save the day.

The ponies will team up with their friends from Seaquestria to prevent the big bad from taking over their home. A seen in the clip, the Mane six will go underwater, seeking help from their fish friends. And for a while, they will be exchanging their hooves for fins.

"My Little Pony: The Movie" features the voices of Tara Strong as Twilight Sparkle, Cathy Weseluck as Spike, Andrea Libman as Pinkie Pie/Fluttershy, Tabitha St. German as Rarity, and Ashleigh Ball as Applejack/Rainbow Dash. New characters in the franchise are voiced by Golden Globe Award-winning actress Emily Blunt and Tony Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth. Blunt portrays Tempest Shadow, while Chenoweth plays Princess Skystar. Together, they form the Mane six. Original tracks will be performed by Sia, Taye Diggs, Zoe Saldana, Chenoweth, and Blunt.

The film features Saldana as Captain Celaeno, Diggs as Capper, and Sia as Songbird Serenade.

The film is directed by "My Little Pony" TV series director Jayson Theissen, while Hasbro execs Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis serve as producers.

"My Little Pony" is slated to hit the big screen on Oct. 6.