'My Sassy Girl' news: Preview reveals remake mimicking scene from original film

"My Sassy Girl" has a remake coming next week. A preview of TV series remake of the popular film reveals a scene that mimics one from the original, where Cha Tae Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun were the lead actors.

SBSOh Yeon Seo and Joo Won star in the lead roles in the "My Sassy Girl" remake.

South Korean network SBS will be airing the remake of "My Sassy Girl," starring Joo Won as Gyun Woo and Oh Yeon Seo as Princess Hye-Myung, the two leads. One interesting thing about this remake is the time period it is set in. Unlike the first film, which is set in the contemporary period, the remake happens in the Joseon era.

A promo for the "My Sassy Girl" remake recently came out, and the preview features a scene that appears to be similar to one from the original film. As seen in the preview, Princess Hye-Myung vomits in front of Gyun Woo, which surprises him.

It seems that this is will be a catalyst that will bring about change in the relationship between Gyun Woo and Princess Hye-Myung. Fans will have to watch the remake to find out.

Aside from the interesting timeline and remade scene, fans are also eager to see the chemistry between Joo Won and Oh Yeon Seo.

Meanwhile, this will be Joo Won's first time to star in a Joseon era-themed drama. Fans of the actor will see him sport a hanbok for the first time.

Joo Won is known to portray different kinds of characters very well, and fans are expecting him to perfectly pull off the role of Gyun Woo in the "My Sassy Girl" remake.

"My Sassy Girl," which also stars Lee Jung Shin and Kim Yoon Hye, premieres on Monday, May 29 at 10 p.m. KST on SBS after "Whisper."