'My Secret Romance' Airing, Spoilers: Delayed Episode 8 Arrives Next Week; Romance Deepens Between Jin Wook, Yoo Mi

After a little delay, the eighth episode of the famous Korean drama "My Secret Romance" will air next week where Jin Wook Cha (Sung Hoon) and Yoo Mi Lee (Song Ji Eun) will be seen getting caught in more romantic encounters.

"My Secret Romance" is one of the currently on-air romantic comedy series from South Korea that has gathered a huge fan base in several parts of the world. The story between Jin Wook and Yoo Mi started after the two accidentally spent the night together and escalated as they unexpectedly meet more than three years after that one night.

On April 17, the first episode of "My Secret Romance" premiered for viewers in the United States through the Warner Bros. subscription video-on-demand platform, DramaFever.

Previously, however, a fresh episode of "My Secret Romance" has been delayed. In a statement by DramaFever last Tuesday, they explained, "The 19th South Korean Presidential Election is currently underway, and due to such a mammoth political occasion, all programming was cancelled."

In the meantime, spoilers hint at a deepening romance between Yoo Mi and Jin Wook. According to Korea Portal, Jin Wook will make an effort to relive some of the moments he and Yoo Mi shared during their first meeting.

Also in episode 8, Jin Wook is expected to admit to Yoo Mi that he was showing his true feelings back on the night they accidentally slept together. Spoilers add that Jin Wook will assure Yoo Mi that he did not regret spending all of that evening with her.

However, episode 8 is not just about romance. The budding relationship of the two will be put to test as Jin Wook will feel jealous of Yoo Mi's closeness to her best friend, Hyun Tae Jung (Jae Young Kim).

DramaFever airs new episodes of "My Secret Romance" every Monday and Tuesday at 9 a.m. EDT.