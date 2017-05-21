'My Secret Romance' Episode 10 Spoilers: Yoo-Mi and Jin-Wook Break Up as Truth About Dong Goo Finally Revealed?

(Photo: YouTube/OCN) A screenshot from the promo for "My Secret Romance" episode 10

Just when Jin-wook (Sung Hoon) started to be comfortable with the idea of a family, things take a dark turn come "My Secret Romance" episode 10.

The previous installment of the hit Korean drama saw Yoo-mi (Song Ji-eun) finally opening herself up to Jin-wook about the night they shared three years ago and allowing herself to take the leap and be with him despite the fact that he is not an "average person," as her best friend Hyun-tae (Kim Jae-young) reminded her.

However, their happiness is cut short when Jin-wook's father starts to interfere. In "My Secret Romance" episode 10, Dae-bok rushes to Yoo-mi's home to find out once and for all whether young Dong Goo is the son of Jin-wook.

He creates quite a raucous as shown in the promo for "My Secret Romance" episode 10. Dong Goo can even be seen crying as the Cha patriarch shouted at Yoo-mi's mother Jo Mi-hee (Nam Ki-ae).

Clearly he wants to stop short whatever it is that is developing between Jin-wook and Yoo-mi, but the former warns him not to get in the way.

"Don't lay a finger on that woman. I'm not a child anymore," Jin-wook tells his father in the "My Secret Romance" episode 10 promo before he walks out on him.

Yoo-mi, on the other hand, is slowly realizing that she should not be with Jin-wook and that Hyun-tae was right that their relationship may be more difficult than she expects as they come from "two different worlds."

The final scene shown in the "My Secret Romance" episode 10 promo has fans worried as Jin-wook and Yoo-mi are seen walking past each other as if they were strangers, which suggests that Dae-bok is successful in breaking them up.

"My Secret Romance" episode 10 is expected to shed a light on who Dong Goo really is. Some say he is the lovechild of Jin-wook and Yoo-mi. His age supports that and the fact that the latter does not want the former to know about him.

"My Secret Romance" episode 10 will air on May 22 on OCN.