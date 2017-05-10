'My Secret Romance' Spoilers, Cast News: Jin-wook and Yoo-mi Grow Closer, His Father Gets in the Way in Episode 8

"My Secret Romance" is currently on a hiatus to make way for the 19th South Korean Presidential Election, but the drama will be back next week with episode 8.

(Photo: YouTube/OCN)A screenshot from the promo for "My Secret Romance" episode 8.

Fans will be in for a treat as Cha Jin-wook (Sung Hoon) and Yoo-mi (Song Ji-eun) will grow closer. However, their relationship will be tested.

In "My Secret Romance" episode 8, Yoo-mi's little brother will celebrate his birthday with his mother and Yoo-mi's best friend. The promo for the episode shows that Jin-wook crashed the party, bearing gifts.

From the looks of it, Jin-wook gets drunk enough to be honest about the frustrations he has done a very good job of not telling anyone.

"I don't want to go home. I don't want to sleep alone. And I don't want to eat alone either," the CEO can be heard saying in the "My Secret Romance" episode 8 promo.

He also gets a kiss on the cheek from Yoo-mi, which appears to have helped him sober up. He was in shock about the gesture, but it looks like the two are getting closer and Yoo-mi is becoming more comfortable with Jin-wook, who is still doing his best to mess with her as he makes her remember the night they spent together three years ago.

Furthermore, intoxication appears to have helped Jin-wook confess his feelings, revealing that the night they spent was not just some forgettable one-night stand and that it meant something to him.

However, just when things are starting to get better, trouble swoops in. Jin-wook's father will not be happy learning in "My Secret Romance" episode 8 that his son is dating his nutritionist instead of Hye-ri (Jung Da-sol).

He decides to do a background check to learn everything about Yoo-mi, which might lead to some big revelations about her. After all, she has not been truthful about her family.

For some reason, she lies to Jin-wook about her baby brother. Many speculate that she is not her brother, but the product of the night they spent together.

"My Secret Romance" episode 8 airs May 15 on OCN.