Mysterious 'Sony Xperia ZG Compact' With Snapdragon 810 Processor Appears on Benchmark Listing

(Photo: Sony) The Sony Xperia Z5 Compact.

A mysterious new Sony Xperia smartphone has popped up on Geekbench for a benchmark test, suggesting that the company could be working on another device apart from the Sony Xperia XZ1 duo and the Xperia X1.

The device in question was referred to as the Sony Xperia ZG Compact and is apparently powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor. The device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with 1812 MB of random-access memory (RAM).

GSM Arena believes that this purported Sony Xperia ZG Compact is just the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact, which was released back in 2015. Both devices share the same chipset, but the latter has lesser RAM at 1,764 MB.

The site says that the choice of processor gives it away since the Snapdragon 810 processor has not been used in a while especially this year and that Sony likely does not plan to start again now.

The motherboard is listed as MSM8994, which is simply a reference to the Snapdragon 810 processor, while the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact from two years ago has E5823 listed as its motherboard, which indicates that it is of the three models that it was released in.

The questionable information on the Geekbench listing has media outlets convinced that there is no such thing as Sony Xperia ZG Compact and this benchmark listing could be nothing more than a practical joke.

What fans can expect from Sony is a couple of top of the line Snapdragon 835-powered flagships — the Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact — and a midrange offering known as the Xperia X1. The trio will be unveiled during the IFA trading event in Berlin taking place on Sept. 1.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact will reportedly be among the first to have the yet to be released Android O mobile operating system out of the box.