'Naked and Afraid' Season 8: New Twist to Be Introduced Next Season

The new season of Discovery Channel's "Naked and Afraid" is about to begin at the end of the month.

The network will introduce the new batch of survivalists who are willing to spend 21 days without clothes and other basic necessities like shelter, food, and water. But for the first time since Discovery Channel launched the reality series, a new twist will be introduced in one of the show's future episodes that will coincide with the launch of a new survival show called "Darkness."

The premiere episode of the eighth season of "Naked and Afraid" is slated to air on Sunday, July 30, at 10 p.m. EDT.

According to the press statement, two of this season's survivalists will try to survive while left stranded in the middle of the open sea.

"Finding food, water and shelter has proven to be an extremely daunting task for survivalists in the past, but now the stakes are even higher when these two strangers find themselves lost at sea on a raft," the network's statement said. "They must work to survive each other but also battle the elements including shark invested waters and harmful jellyfish. Never before has a man and woman been thrown into the open ocean and expected to survive for 21 days."

Other reports reveal that the episode of "Naked and Afraid" season 8 will coincide with the release of the new Discovery Channel series called "Darkness," where three survivalists will be left trapped inside caves, mines, and underground labyrinths for about six days where they will be tasked to find their way out of the dark.

"Darkness" will premiere on Discovery Channel through a special two-hour feature on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 10 p.m. EDT, right after the week's episode of "Naked and Afraid" season 8 at 9 p.m. EDT.