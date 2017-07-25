Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Dating Rumors: 'Gypsy' Co-Stars Spotted Holding Hands in New York

Facebook/GypsyNetflix A promotional image for "Gypsy" on Netflix, starring Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup.

"Gypsy" co-stars Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are speculated to be dating in real life.

According to Page Six, the actors, who play husband and wife on the Netflix series "Gypsy," were spotted holding hands while out and about in New York City last weekend.

Someone who saw them told the publication that 48-year-old Watts and 49-year-old Crudup were hand in hand as they were walking into a cafe. The witness also said that the on and off-screen couple "looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands."

A source reportedly confirmed to People that the two are official, which is not a surprise for many as Watts and Crudup have known each other for years. They have also been filming "Gypsy" since last year. However, the actors, as well as their reps, have yet to respond to the news outlets for comment.

If they are indeed dating, it is Watts' first relationship since her split from former partner Liev Schreiber last year. They were together for 11 years and have two children, 8-year-old Samuel Kai and 10-year-old Alexander "Sasha" Pete.

Despite the split, she claims to maintain a close relationship with Schreiber.

"There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way," she told Vogue Australia last month.

On the other hand, Crudup's previous relationships were with Mary-Louise Parker, which ended in 2003, and "Homeland" star Claire Danes, which ended in 2006. He shares a 13-year-old son, William, with Parker.

Last month, he told Mr. Porter, that he hopes to find somebody to spend the rest of his life with.

"I'm happiest when I'm in a relationship, for sure. And I have great faith that I'm going to find one to persevere with," Crudup said.