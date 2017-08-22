'Narcos' Season 3 Air Date, Plot News: Drugs, Death and Drama Under Cali Cartel Bigger Than Ever [VIDEO]

Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar might be history on "Narcos" but as the show returns to Netflix, the drugs, death and drama will escalate. This time, "Narcos" season 3 will focus on the Cali Cartel who is responsible for catapulting the drug trade into a global multi-billion-dollar industry.

Facebook/NarcosNetflix The third season of "Narcos" will finally unveil on Netflix on Sept. 1 and it will be bloodier than ever before.

"Narcos" season 3 is like a reset for the series as it shifts its focus on the Cali Cartel. Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) now provides the narration and has been promoted as a supervisor at the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

He will be working alongside two new DEA agents, Chris Feistl (Michael Stahl-David) and Daniel Van Ness (Matt Whelan), in curbing the drug trade from Colombia to the United States.

"Narcos" season 3 opens with one of the four heads of the Cali Cartel, Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), announcing his plans to retire from trafficking. From there, the plot unravels as the cartel tries to fortify their operations with the top man's eventual exit.

A loyal soldier and family man, Jorge Salcedo (Matias Varela), wants out of the business, too, since his main boss is retiring. But his other boss, Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), won't let him leave just yet and instead lets him do more dirty work for the Cali Cartel. The longer Salcedo stays in the drug trade, however, the stronger his fears grow for his wife and kids.

In real life, Salcedo eventually became the CIA's inside man and "Narcos" season 3 will revolve with Salcedo as a key character.

As far as resetting the show without Escobar as its main focus, "Narcos" season 3 ends satisfactorily without a cliffhanger, as per We Got This Covered's review. The publication described the 10-episode release as "one of the best seasons of television."

"Narcos" season 3 will launch all episodes on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 1, at 3 a.m. EDT. The series is from Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro with Eric Newman as showrunner.