'Narcos' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: New Villain Arturo Castro Talks About Sadistic Role

The third season of "Narcos" will not fall short of villains. Compared to the previous two seasons where the sole focus was on Wagner Moura's Pablo Escobar, "Narcos" season 3 will show some of the most notorious drug traffickers in the world.

Facebook/NarcosNetflix "Narcos" season 3 will not have one sole villain unlike previous seasons as the show will explore the massive operations of the Cali Cartel.

One such villain is David Rodriguez, who is played by Guatemalan actor Arturo Castro. The character is the son of one of the four heads of the Cali Cartel and he is an impulsive and sadistic drug lord in the making.

"There's a fearlessness to youth," Castro said of his character via Cinema Blend. "And kinetic energy about wanting to prove yourself, wanting to take yourself seriously, wanting a place on the table."

Castro also said that his character makes a lot of mistakes in his desire to protect the family business and his father's rule in the cartel. Rodriguez, moreover, is a fiercely loyal person who can sniff out a rat among the drug runners.

The actor also talked about playing the ruthless character with Newsday. He revealed that the younger Rodriguez will be involved in a torture scene on "Narcos" because he is playing what could be described as a psychopath.

Meanwhile, New Zealand actor Matt Whelan will also be introduced in the show as one of the agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Whelan told the Sunday Star Times that he initially had no clue about "Narcos" other than it has become a global success.

"I watched some of it to get the sense of the world and the style of it," he stated. "Then I got hooked!"

Whelan will work side by side with Michael Stahl-David's Chris Feistl, the other DEA agent of season 3. Pedro Pascal, who starred in the first two seasons of "Narcos" as Javier Pena, will be helping them chase the Cali Cartel.

"Narcos" season 3 will launch all episodes on Friday, Sept. 1, at 3 a.m. EDT on Netflix.