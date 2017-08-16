'Narcos' Season 3 News, Air Date: Netflix Releases Promo Clip Boasting Cali Cartel's Income Every 30 Seconds

Facebook/NarcosNetflix 'Narcos' season 3 premieres on Sept. 1.

Netflix has released a new promo video for the upcoming third season of "Narcos," which will focus on the Cali Cartel's reign in the drug world now that Pablo Escobar is gone.

As fans may recall, season 2 ended with the death of the Medellin Cartel's kingpin. With Escobar out of the picture, the Cali Cartel was able to take over the drug trade and rose to power. And it looks like the heads of the Cali Cartel are raking in tons of money.

The short clip released recently, which was titled "Thirty Seconds," asked the question, "Do you know how much money the Cali Cartel made every 30 seconds?" It then proceeded to show scenes from the new season as the number on the screen rose to $22,500. The video revealed that this number added up to $23.5 billion a year. With all that money, the Cali Cartel bosses are sure to spend a huge chunk of it on luxury, as evidenced by the trailer and the new promo video.

The Cali Cartel was able to achieve such a feat because of how they operated their cocaine business. "These guys don't make mistakes," a voiceover revealed. "It was Cocaine Incorporated. They ran it like a Fortune 500 company." And it seemed that anyone who went against the Cali Cartel or its leaders ended up dead.

The first trailer teased more deaths and violence ahead, which is to be expected from such a dangerous business. It showed that the Drug Enforcement Adminstration and Colombia police will go after the Cali Cartel, taking every chance to bring them down. Agent Javier Pena (Pedro Pascal) will return to lend a hand in the pursuit of the Cali Cartel and its leaders. Unfortunately, Agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) will not be coming back, having completed his assignment to take down Escobar in the season 2 finale.

All episodes of "Narcos" season 3 will be released on Sept. 1 on Netflix.

Watch the clip below: