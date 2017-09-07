'Narcos' Season 3 News: Pedro Pascal Admits Being Nervous During Production of Upcoming Season

Facebook/NarcosNetflix Pedro Pascal plays DEA agent Javier Pena in "Narcos" season 3.

Season 3 of Netflix's hit series "Narcos" is already in full swing, and behind all the excitement that is slowly building up are the stories that happen behind the scenes.

Lead actor Pedro Pascal who plays DEA agent Javier Pena shared in an interview with Metro.co.uk how the cast and crew felt while filming the ongoing season. He said that the general feeling was "nervous," considering that Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar, is now out of the picture.

"We're all nervous because Escobar was such a fascinating subject and it was so perfectly portrayed by Wagner Moura," said Pascal. "I didn't know a lot about Escobar but I knew more about him than the Cali Cartel. [They're] a different kind of empire, it's a bigger empire yet it's quieter so it's far more insidious and a lot harder to take down," he went on to say.

Despite the huge void left by Moura, Pascal said that he's slowly getting used to the changes. "It was really nice because I'd gotten used to shooting the show and then there was this change up. All these new characters and new actors were coming into it so there was a real freshness," explained the actor.

He said that it felt like a "different beast" in relation to the DEA in pursuit of the Cali Cartel. Last month, Netflix released a teaser titled "Thirty Seconds," showing how much the drug cartel made in 30 seconds. The video showed that the narcotics group made an astounding $22,500 USD every half a minute, or $23.5 billion dollars annually.

In addition, Pascal also shared that he met the real-life Javier Pena back in season 1. He said that the agent who busted Escobar was hands-off when it came to the show's production.

He also added that they had a mutual respect for each other and that Pena was happy when "Narcos" came out.

"Narcos" season 3 is currently available on Netflix.