'Narcos' Season 3 News, Release Date: Netflix Releases Action-Packed Trailer; Series Returns in September

Facebook/NarcosNetflix 'Narcos' season 3 premieres on Sept. 1.

Netflix has dropped the season 3 trailer for "Narcos," the streaming giant's original series that is focused on the drug trade in Colombia. And if anything is to be gleaned from the trailer, it looks like the DEA has bigger fish to catch this time around.

The trailer started off in New York City, as evidenced by the Statue of Liberty. At a barber shop, a man was seen getting his head shaved. However, armed men soon entered the shop and threatened the customer. The man did not back down. Instead, he pulled a gun on them first and started shooting.

"Cocaine cartels are about succession," DEA agent Pena (Pedro Pascal) narrated in the background, as scenes of Pablo Escobar's (Wagner Moura) reign and death from the first two seasons were flashed on-screen. "The day Pablo went down, the Cali Cartel became public enemy number one."

The four gentlemen running the Cali Cartel were then shown, which further revealed that their business has become immensely massive, making them "the biggest cocaine cartel in history." Scenes of the Cali bosses enjoying themselves and raking in money then followed.

However, everyone knows there is a dark side to the business. Threats to the Cali Cartel were disposed of and never heard from again, as shown in the trailer. One scene featured a body being dumped in the water, while another saw a man with his limbs tied and pulled for torture. A particularly gory scene showed a fridge full of dismembered bodies.

Agent Pena is brought back to Colombia to help sort out the situation, but he is alone. As previously reported, Boyd Holbrook will not reprise his role as Agent Steve Murphy. Pena must then have what it takes to go up against the Cali Cartel, as it is clear that they are not afraid to kill the ones who get in their way.

The trailer also teases plenty of action, including car crashes, large fires, gun ablazing and even a car explosion.

All episodes of "Narcos" season 3 will be released on Sept. 1 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: