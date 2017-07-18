'Narcos' Season 3 Premiere Date, Plot News: New Installment to Arrive in September

Netflix A promotional still from "Narcos" season 2

With the new season of "Narcos" arriving in a couple of months, Netflix has dropped some bits of information about the next part of the series. After Pablo Escobar's death in season 2, the upcoming installment will now be centered on his successors.

Last week, the giant media streaming site released a new teaser video for its upcoming season that showed how the four powerful godfathers of the Cali Cartel operate the drug trade now that Escobar is gone. The official synopsis for season 3 reveals that it will delve into the dealings of the Cali Cartel who are predisposed to greasing the palm of government authorities to ensure that their violent acts are kept under wraps.

The teaser video for the upcoming season shows DEA agent Javier Pena saying, "Cocaine cartels are about succession."

In the season 2 finale, the notorious drug kingpin Escobar died in the hands of the police after he tried to evade arrest. Now that he is gone, the DEA will turn its attention to the Cali Cartel, which was one of the most affluent drug trafficking organizations in the world.

It was also revealed that the new leader of the cartel is Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, whom everyone calls "the boss of all bosses."

As season 3 opens, Gilberto will tell everyone about his plan to leave the business, while Pena will join forces with Colombian and American law enforcement to stop the cartel's operations.

In a previous interview, series director Eric Newman explained his plan for the new series. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "There's a revolving-door aspect to narco kingpins and we'll certainly exploit that. From the beginning when we decided to call the show Narcos and not Pablo Escobar, I had always had in mind to tell the continuing story of cocaine."

"Narcos" season 3 will see the return of Pedro Pascal as DEA Agent Javier Pena. It will also see the return of Jose Padilha and Eric Newman as executive producers.

The new season will premiere on Sept. 1 on Netflix.