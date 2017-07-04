'Narcos' Season 3 Release Date, News: Wagner Moura Teases What's Next for Netflix Series

Facebook/NarcosNetflix 'Narcos' season 3 is expected to premiere this year on Netflix.

Pablo Escobar will not appear in the upcoming third season of Netflix's "Narcos," but that certainly does not mean that he is ignorant about what is going to happen.

Netflix is keeping the hype for "Narcos" alive by releasing a short video interview with Wagner Moura, who portrayed Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of the acclaimed series.

It is already known that the third season of "Narcos" will focus on the Cali Cartel following the death of Escobar. However, Moura believes that Escobar's death did not significantly change the drug trade because there are other narcos in the world.

"It didn't change anything," the Brazilian actor said in the video. "Killing drug dealers is not the solution for the problem of the drug trade. After Pablo you had Cali, after Cali, Mexico, after Mexico, you know... This is not going to end with this policy of 'War on Drugs.'"

Moura also revealed what fans can expect from the future of "Narcos," which has already been renewed for a third and fourth season.

"The idea was always to follow the drug trade, to talk about the drug trade," he said. "Pablo Escobar is just the beginning of it so I'm really curious to see what's going to happen next."

However, Moura is not the only main cast member not returning for season 3. Boyd Holbrook, who played DEA agent Steve Murphy and narrated the first two seasons, is reportedly not reprising his role.

In real life, Murphy departed from Colombia after killing Escobar, so it makes sense that his character would be written out. Holbrook was also noticeably absent from the behind-the-scene photos Pedro Pascal shared on Instagram earlier this year. Pascal will return as DEA agent Javier Pena after the season 2 finale saw him being interviewed about the Cali Cartel.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for "Narcos" season 3.