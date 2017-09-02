'Narcos' Season 3 Review: Still Addictive Even Without Pablo Escobar, According to Critics

The third season of "Narcos" is now streaming on Netflix and even if there's no personality like Pablo Escobar in the new story, critics say that the show remains just as addictive as ever.

Facebook/NarcosNetflix The main cast of "Narcos" season 3 is a larger ensemble and the new story is getting rave reviews.

According to CNN, "Narcos" season 3 might have hit the reset button with the exit of some key actors like Wagner Moura (Pablo Escobar) and Boyd Holbrook (Agent Steve Murphy). The show, however, manages to sustain its theme and the story is still tense as well as bleak and disturbing. These are the same elements that viewers loved about the first two seasons.

"Narcos" season 3 might be better than its earlier installments, according to IGN. The publication gave the show a grade of 8 over 10 citing that the season is a "solid crime drama" even without Escobar's story.

The new story has been dubbed as "the most thrilling season yet" by GQ. Featuring personalities from the Cali Cartel, "Narcos" season 3 covered a lot of ground in showing how the new drug lords operated. Thus, the new season is a full-fledged gangster story and less about law enforcement hunting down criminals.

Entertainment Weekly gave "Narcos" season 3 a grade of B+ and cited that while the void of Moura's presence as Escobar can't be filled, there are enough conflicts and personalities to build up the drama. The publication also cited Matias Varela's performance. He plays the cartel security chief Jorge Salcedo in the show.

Also worthy of praises for the New York Times are the performances of Edward James Olmos as Javier Pena's (Pedro Pascal) father, Kerry Bishe (Christina) as the wife of a cartel soldier, and Javier Camara (Guillermo Pallomari) as the cartel's accountant, according to the New York Times. The publication also took note of how big the ensemble is this season and much of the first episode is about introducing the characters to the viewers.

Netflix launched all 10 episodes of "Narcos" season 3 on Sept. 1 at 3:00 a.m. EST.