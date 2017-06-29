'Narcos' Season 3 Spoilers: Cali Cartel Takes Over Drug Trade

Even with Pablo Escobar killed off, the war on drugs will still rage on, this time with a new cartel at the helm. Wagner Moura, who played the notorious drug kingpin, shared a few details alongside other cast members on the upcoming "Narcos" season 3.

Facebook/NarcosNetflixWagner Moura played Pablo Escobar on Netflix's "Narcos" for two seasons.

Moura explained that little will change even with Escobar removed from the scene. "It didn't change anything. Killing drug dealers is not the solution for the problem of the drug trade," the actor shared.

"After Pablo, you had Cali, after Cali, Mexico, after Mexico, you know. This is not going to end with this policy of war on drugs," he went on to say.

With Escobar's death, his cartel, as well as that of the Medellin's, will take a fall from power. In their place will be the Cali Cartel, which will take over Miami and extend their grasp to as far as New York, as shared by Pedro Pascal.

Pascal, who played the role of Javier Pena, hinted that the efforts of the Cali Cartel to take over New York will release the floodgates of the cocaine trade in the country.

Cali Cartel will be one of the focus of the new season of "Narcos," according to showrunner Eric Newman. In a past interview with Hollywood Reporter, the producer said that he wants to show viewers the "revolving-door aspect to narco kingpins," which will go past the Cali Cartel's fall in its time.

"Cali was the cartel that really utilized the smuggling routes through Mexico and the Mexican heroin smugglers who were already incredibly successful," Newman explained.

"They very much got the Mexicans into the cocaine business, so there is sort of a natural evolution there. As to whether or not I would move directly into Mexico, it's certainly a possibility," the showrunner added. He said so while hinting at possible new directions that "Narcos" could take in the future.