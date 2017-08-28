'Narcos' Season 3 Spoilers: Young New Villain Arrives; Latest Teaser Explores Life After Pablo's Death

(Photo: Facebook/NarcosNetflix) The third season of "Narcos" premieres Spet. 1 on Netflix.

The battle continues with the Cali Cartel when "Narcos" returns for season 3.

After the fall of Pablo Escobar, the Netflix drama continues next month with a new drug cartel. Joining the mix is a young new villain named David Rodriguez (Arturo Castro), who will certainly shock audiences with his extreme violence.

Castro recently spoke with Cinemablend and he talked about what makes him different from previous "Narcos" villains. The "Broad City" star warned viewers that they should not be fooled by his character's young age, because it actually makes him even more motivated to get what he wants.

"There's a fearlessness to youth," he explained. "And kinetic energy about wanting to prove yourself, wanting to take yourself seriously, wanting a place on the table. And 'how do you prove yourself?' is kind of David's throughline. But I think, besides his ruthlessness, he's very perceptive. In the cartel, he's the first one to notice people are ratting them out."

In a new featurette from Netflix, Agent Peña (Pedro Pascal) is back to hunt down drug kingpins, even without his partner Agent Murphy (Boyd Holbrook). The clip offers new details about this season's new villains and all the international dangers they symbolize. Additionally, it looks like everyone will head to New York City.

Season 3 will see the authorities try to catch Cali's head of security Jorge Salcedo (Matias Varela), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents Chris Feistl (Michael Stahl-David) and Daniel Van Ness (Matt Whelan), Franklin Jurado (Miguel Angel Silvestre) and Franklin's oldest son David (Castro).

Earlier this month, Netflix unveiled a new teaser for the series. Aside from the gunshots and huge explosions, fans can also see the Gentlemen of Cali in the clip. It did not reveal too much about what happens to the said cartel, but it did offer a glimpse at how everything in the industry went after Pablo's passing.

The third season of "Narcos" premieres Friday, Sept. 1, on Netflix.