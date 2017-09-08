'Narcos' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Agent Javier Peña Return to the Game?

(Photo: Facebook/NarcosNetflix) Featured is the main cast of "Narcos" season 3.

"Narcos" will officially return for season 4, but its leading man might not be back to catch more bad guys.

Season 3 of the hit Netflix drama saw Agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) return to Colombia to go after the Cali cartel. Although his partner Agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) is no longer around, he was able to hold his own and captured two of the Cali godfathers.

The series finale hinted that Mexico will be the new setting for season 4, but Agent Peña's fate was left vague. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal admitted that he is still not sure whether he will return for the next installment.

"It's in their hands. I have no control over it, so I don't ask questions," he explained, adding that he only knew he will be back for season 3 when he got the script.

It's worth noting that the writers have already taken liberties with Pascal's character. In real life, Peña left Colombia six months after Pablo Escobar's death. He did not actually go back to take down Cali, which means Pascal can still join in the action next season.

Showrunner Eric Newman, however, thinks it's the end for Agent Peña. He spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday and he discussed his plans of bringing an introspective look at where the demand of drug comes from — the United States. Since the war is getting much closer to home, Newman said he is eyeing a major reset for season 4 that could open the doors for an entirely new set of cast members.

There are speculations that season 4 will center on the modern storyline of Mexican cartels such as Sinaloa and El Chapo. That seems highly likely, since the last scenes of season 3 saw an official tell Agent Peña that the next fight will be in Mexico.

All 10 episodes of "Narcos" season 3 is now streaming, while season 4 is expected to premiere September 2018 on Netflix.