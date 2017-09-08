Narcos Season 4 Updates: Pedro Pascal Revealed Agent Peña's Return Remains Uncertain

Facebook/NarcosNetflix Pedro Pascal as DEA Agent Javier Pena in Netflix's 'Narcos'

Despite the death of Pablo Escobar in "Narcos" season 2, Netflix managed to keep the fans hooked into the show's third season. But more can be expected when the series returns for its fourth run.

The entertainment online streaming service provider renewed the biographical crime thriller for its fourth season even before season 3 was released in early September. This means that the fans will get to know more about the war of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents against drug cartels.

Based on the finale of season 3, Pedro Pascal's character Agent Javier Peña found himself on the losing end of the war on drugs even after he put the four main men behind the Cali Cartel behind bars when he realized the extent of the drug problems. This prompted the character to resign from his post since he seems to believe that he cannot do anything to stop the cartels from its operations.

This reportedly placed the fate of Pascal's character for season 4 in question, since Agent Peña no longer has the power to fight against the drug cartels.

But according to his interview with Entertainment Weekly, he still has no idea if his character will still be a part of the show for its fourth installment since the producers have yet to discuss it with him.

"You know, they were very clear with me about seasons 1 and 2, but then it got a little bigger, and you get nervous. You don't know. It's in their hands. I have no control over it, so I don't ask questions," the actor stated.

But in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal claimed that it is somehow likely to see an entirely new roster of characters when the series returns for season 4.

Whether Agent Peña will return or not, the actor claimed that it would be interesting to see the show return for more chapters after season 4. "It seems like there is an opportunity to pretty much go into the present," he also said.

Netflix has yet to announce the official release date of "Narcos" season 4, but it is expected to arrive in 2018.