'Narcos' Star Pedro Pascal Cast as Villain in 'The Equalizer 2' With Denzel Washington

"Narcos" star Pedro Pascal will play a villain in his next project. The actor will join Denzel Washington in the upcoming sequel to "The Equalizer."

Details to his character and the plot of "The Equalizer 2" were not revealed but speculations are that Pascal will lead a criminal organization that will be hunted down by Washington's Robert McCall. From playing a special agent who goes after a drug cartel in "Narcos," Pascal will be on the other side of the fence this time around.

Pascal is also known for playing Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones." He will soon be seen in "Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle," which opens in theaters in September.

Meanwhile, reports also stated that Washington has never reprised a role in his entire career so doing a sequel would be a first. The Oscar-winning actor will be reunited with director Antoine Fuqua who also did "The Equalizer" which came out in theaters in 2014.

"The Equalizer 2" will also have Melissa Leo return as the former CIA operative Susan Plummer. Her character provided support for McCall in the original film and she will have a bigger part to play in the follow-up movie.

Sony has earmarked "The Equalizer 2" for a September 2018 theatrical release. The studio hired Richard Wenk to write the screenplay.

"The Equalizer" is based on the 1980s TV show of the same name. It centered on a retired covert agent who became a vigilante.

The movie earned over $192.3 million at the global box office. The surprise hit prompted Sony to do a follow-up.

The first movie also starred Chloe Moretz as the prostitute whom McCall saved. It turned out, however, that her pimp worked for the Russian mob led by Marton Csokas' character.

"The Equalizer 2" will not build up on what happened in the first movie. The new installment will be a stand-alone story.