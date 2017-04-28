'Narnia: The Silver Chair' Release Date, Latest News: Joe Johnston Tapped as Director

Seven years have passed since "The Voyage of the Dawn," the third installment of "The Chronicles of Narnia" film franchise, was released. And now, TriStar Pictures is hoping to revive the fantasy franchise with a fourth adaptation, covering the story of C.S Lewis' "The Silver Chair."

Youtube/DisneyMoviesOnDemand A screenshot from the official trailer of the movie "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian."

According to a report by Variety, the film project is steaming ahead, and "Captain America: The First Avenger" director Joe Johnston has been tapped to helm the upcoming "Narnia: The Silver Chair" movie.

TriStar will work hand in hand with the Mark Gordon Company, the C.S. Lewis Company, and Entertainment One on the project. Mark Gordon, Lewis' stepson Douglas Gresham, Vincent Sieber, and Melvin Adams will be producing the feature film. David Magee of "Finding Neverland" and "Life of Pi" is penning the script.

"Joe is a wonderful storyteller who is equally at home in the biggest franchises and the most intimate character pieces," Gordon said. "Because C.S. Lewis' story is iconic and epic, but also tender, personal, and emotional, he's the perfect choice to bring 'The Silver Chair' to the screen."

The seven original novels of "The Chronicles of Narnia" have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, and have been published in more than 50 languages. The book series began with the publication of "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" in 1950, followed by six more novels which were released over the next six years.

The final title of the book series, "The Last Battle," was awarded the most prestigious award for excellence in children's literature – the Carnegie Medal.

At the box office, the "Narnia" movie franchise has raked in almost $1.6 billion worldwide with the release of three feature films: "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe" in 2005, "Prince Caspian" in 2008, and "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" in 2010.

"The Silver Chair" takes place several years after the events of "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader." Eustace Scrubb, cousin to the Pevensie children from "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe," and his classmate Jill fight to track down King Caspian's son, Prince Rilian, after he goes missing.