'Naruto' News: HD Remastered Version Airs on Animax Japan

Though it has already been a decade since it debuted on television, "Naruto" still continues to capture the hearts of anime lovers. Even now that Naruto's son is the focus of the franchise, the original "Naruto" series is still considered by many as a classic. Considering its success, it should not come as a surprise if the franchise's creators decide to give the original series an HD remaster. Luckily for fans in Japan, that is what Animax Japan is now giving them.

Facebook/NarutoA screenshot of Shikamaru and Temari from the anime series "Naruto Shippuden."

Earlier this year, the studio confirmed that it was working on a long-awaited project—the HD remastered version of the original "Naruto" series. This version is an HD overhaul and does not feature a change in the number of episodes. That means that fans should not expect the HD remaster to cut down on the filler arcs of the original series nor feature new arcs.

According to reports, Animax Japan only intends to clean up the errors in the original series' actual animation with the HD remaster. Since the new version brings the original footage to 1080p, fans can expect to see more spectacular fighting scenes in the remastered version. Although the studio did not add new scenes, it has redone some of the animation sequences so as to make them look a lot nicer on TV.

The "Naruto" HD remaster premiered on June 24 at 4 p.m. on Animax Japan, but fans in the United States should not lose hope as there is still a chance for them to watch the series, considering that networks like Crunchyroll and Hulu show the original anime. Before the remastered version finishes its run in Japan, both networks may get a license to the new edition so U.S.-based "Naruto" fans can watch it too.

"Naruto" tells the story of a young shinobi who was born with a wild sense of humor. Despite being mischievous most of the time, he is very serious when it comes to his mission of becoming the world's greatest ninja.