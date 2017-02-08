'Naruto Shippuden' Spoilers: Next Arc Teased in New Screens

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Next week, a brand-new story arc for "Naruto Shippuden" will begin. As announced before, it will focus on Naruto and Hinata's wedding and fans can now revel in a first look at it.

YouTube/Studio PierrotA screenshot from the "Naruto Shippuden" episode 493 promo

Screenshots from the upcoming episodes from the anime's highly anticipated have found their way online. The images show familiar faces like Sakura, Kakashi, Konohamaru, Orochimaru, Shizune and Rock Lee.

Algunas capturas del especial de Konoha Hiden que veremos el 16/02. pic.twitter.com/JNbMYB9HTt — Sép火imo

Not much can be gleaned from the screenshots, but fans are not too far away from the story arc anyway as "Naruto Shippuden" is finishing up the current arc focused on Shikamaru this week.

As for the upcoming "Naruto Shippuden" story arc, it will be based on the epilog book series "Hidden Leaf Village's Story: The Perfect Day for a Wedding."

"Naruto Shippuden" will begin it with Kakashi, who makes sure that everyone who Naruto and Hinata invited for the big day will not only show up, but also come bearing gifts.

Many of them have all become so busy after moving up ranks and getting more responsibilities in the village, but there is nothing that will stop the happy couple's friends from making the wedding extra special.

Everyone will put in a lot of effort to get Naruto and Hinata the best present for the wedding. Sakura, however, hopes to be the person who delivers. In the hopes of making that happen, she even clashes with Ino.

This "Naruto Shippuden" story arc is expected to be the last from the epilog series. It is unclear what is next for the anime although a "Boruto: Next Generations" anime is believed to follow it up.

As fans wait for all this, they will first have to see how Shikamaru's story ends in the final part of his story arc. "Naruto Shippuden" episode 493 is titled "A Cloud Drifting in the Silent Dark, Part 5: Dawn."

In this installment, Shikamaru and Gengo are expected to finally settle scores, but not before they deal with their friends, who were brainwashed by him.

"Naruto Shippuden" episode 493, "A Cloud Drifting in the Silent Dark, Part 5: Dawn," airs Thursday, Feb. 9, on TV Tokyo.