'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4' News: Mitsuki's Unique Arsenal Of Attacks Featured In New 'Road to Boruto' Trailer

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mitsuki looks like one of the more interesting additions coming to "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" via the "Road to Boruto" expansion pack.

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 official websiteThe young fighters Sarada, Mitsuki and Boruto will be added to 'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4' via the 'Road to Boruto' expansion pack

That's because Mitsuki possesses a unique talent that can make him stand out inside the game.

Developers are offering fans a brief look at Mitsuki's unconventional attacks via a recently released gameplay trailer.

As they will quickly see, even in the middle of hitting an opponent with a combo, Mitsuki's arms can suddenly stretch to great lengths.

Mitsuki's ability to manipulate his limbs in such a way that they can almost act like whips is something different for the game, and it may make his attacks particularly difficult to avoid.

If Mitsuki really wants to, he can even generate massive amounts of force with those stretchable arms of his and whip up a devastating whirlwind that can leave even the strongest Shinobis incapacitated.

That's not all, of course, as Mitsuki also possesses high levels of Chakra that he can use skillfully in battle.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" players will be able to see even more of Mitsuki's attacks as soon as the "Road to Boruto" expansion is released for the game.

Along with Mitsuki, other characters players can expect to see added to the game thanks to the new expansion pack are his friends from Team Konohamaru, Boruto and Sarada.

Given that these three youthful Shinobis do work together quite a bit, it should come as no surprise that they can also pull off a Team Ultimate Jutsu that can put their opponents down for the count, according to an earlier post on the game's official website.

"Road to Boruto" will also include new versions of Naruto and Sasuke who feature different movesets.

The "Road to Boruto" expansion pack featuring the aforementioned characters and other additions will be released for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" on Feb. 3.