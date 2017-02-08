'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4' News: More Costumes, New Modes Also Recently Added to the Game

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The "Road to Boruto" expansion was released for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" just a few days ago, and while players are likely well aware of the new fighters included in this downloadable, there are other game additions also recently introduced that may have flown under the radar.

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 official websiteNew characters were not the only features recently added to 'Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4'

For instance, along with the expansion pack, developers also rolled out a new update for the game that includes some interesting features.

In an earlier post on the game's official Facebook page, developers revealed that a new Spectator Mode as well as a revamped Endless Mode that can support up to eight players were on their way, and these are indeed live and ready to try out now for players.

PC players also apparently received something extra from this recently released update.

According to a recent report from DSOGaming, the PC version of the update also unlocked 60fps for the game. This means that PC players may now be able to see better visuals when they pick up the game again with the latest update installed.

Notably, there were also some "Road to Boruto" features that didn't receive that much attention in the lead-up to the expansion pack's official release last week.

For "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" players who may not have noticed them just yet, there are also new costumes for Gaara and Sakura included in the "Road to Boruto" expansion pack, as seen in these screenshots previously shared by the developers.

The expansion pack also opens up new areas of the Hidden Leaf Village, and these additional locations should be well worth exploring for players looking to get the most out of their purchase.

Players who are interested in getting the "Road to Boruto" expansion pack for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" can still purchase it on its own for $19.99.