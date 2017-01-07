'Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4' DLC Release Date News: New Trailer Showcases Fighting Styles of 'Road to Boruto's' Additional Characters

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The "Road to Boruto" expansion will finally be released for "Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" next month, and while fans count down the days to its arrival, they can learn more about the new characters set to be added.

Developers recently released a new English trailer highlighting the characters who will be featured in the expansion pack.

The first of these characters is none other than the expansion's namesake, Boruto Uzumaki. In the trailer, developers provide a look at Boruto's unique arsenal of moves that includes scientifically-enhanced attacks designed to eliminate enemies efficiently.

Next up, fans are also given a look at what Sarada Uchiha can do. Sarada's moveset takes a little bit of inspiration from his father, Sasuke, but beyond that, she can also utilize Military Arts in order to gain the upper hand in combat.

Mitsuki's moves are perhaps the most unusual of any character in the game as his appendages can stretch to deal damage from a distance, giving him a unique advantage.

Also featured in the trailer is the 7th Hokage version of Naruto who now features an even more impressive array of moves that when utilized in his Awakened state can become nearly impossible to deal with.

The last of the new characters featured in the trailer is the Wandering Shinobi version of Sasuke. This version of Sasuke still makes use of those moves fans have grown to know over the years, though they seem to be even more effective in combat now.

"Road to Boruto" will also add a new Story Mode to "Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" that now follows the adventures of Naruto's son as he goes through his own trials and grows to understand what it means to become a ninja.

The "Road to Boruto" expansion pack will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One ports of "Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" on Feb. 3.