'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4' News: 'Road to Boruto' Gameplay Video Showcases Boruto's Unique Fighting Style

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Being the son of the legendary ninja Naruto Uzumaki, Boruto obviously has a lot to live up to, but in terms of fighting at least, it looks as though the younger Uzumaki can hold his own, and "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" players can see that for themselves.

Bandai Namco The 'Road to Boruto' expansion pack will be released for 'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4' on Feb. 3.

Boruto is one of the main characters set to be added to the game via the upcoming "Road to Boruto" expansion and developers recently gave fans a better look at what he can do.

In a new gameplay video, players can see Boruto utilizing different techniques in battle.

The young Uzumaki is shown unleashing different techniques that deal heavy damage to his opponents.

None of this should be surprising to fans, however, as Boruto has always possessed extraordinary abilities just like his father does. That he is able to exercise such great command over his powers at his age remains remarkable, but he is capable of even more than that.

Also hinted at in the trailer is Boruto's usage of the special scientific weapon known as the Kote. The Kote is helpful mainly because it can allow users to save their Chakra while still enabling them to unleash devastating techniques.

The Kote simply serves to make Boruto even more powerful and that is bad news for the enemies he will encounter in battle.

The soon-to-be-released "Road to Boruto" expansion coming to the game is also expected to feature a story mode that follows the adventures of the younger Uzumaki, and other characters — Sarada, Mitsuki and new versions of Naruto and Sasuke — are also included.

Players will be able to try out all the new features included in the "Road to Boruto" expansion pack as soon as it is officially released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" on Feb. 3.