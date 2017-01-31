'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4' DLC News: Seventh Hokage Version of Naruto Featured in 'Road to Boruto' Trailer

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The "Road to Boruto" expansion that is set to be released for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" will feature the Seventh Hokage version of Naruto, and evidently, this character is quite the formidable fighter.

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 official websiteAn even more powerful version of Naruto is included in the 'Road to Boruto' expansion pack

Developers offered an early look at the new version of Naruto in a recently released gameplay trailer. Right away, players can see why this character may turn out to be one of the more powerful Shinobis inside the game.

The Seventh Hokage Naruto can transition quickly between his normal and more powered-up forms, and regardless of what he looks like, opponents can count on him being capable of launching devastating attacks in quick succession.

Should players find themselves in a pinch or just really feel the urge to deal out as much punishment as they can to their opponents, this new version of Naruto can also transform and turn into an even more destructive force.

Notably, the Seventh Hokage costume for Naruto was already released previously for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4," but that was only a cosmetic item. In the "Road to Boruto" expansion, players will find that this character now features new moves, according to an earlier post on the game's official website.

Joining the Seventh Hokage version of Naruto in the "Road to Boruto" expansion are other characters who are no slouches in the combat department as well.

Naruto's longtime friend/rival Sasuke is also in the expansion, though he too gets an updated moveset befitting of The Wandering Shinobi moniker.

The younger ninjas, Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki, are also featured in the upcoming expansion pack, giving players some interesting options to choose from.

Players will be able try out the aforementioned characters inside "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" in the very near future, as the "Road to Boruto" expansion pack is already set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game on Feb. 3.