'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy' and 'Trilogy' Lands On Current-Gen Platforms Aug. 25

"Naruto" fans have a reason to celebrate as "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" and "Trilogy," compilations featuring fighting games based on the long-running anime, are now set to be released next month.

To be more specific, the two compilations are due out on Aug. 25.

Beginning with "Legacy," fans of the anime who opt to get this collection will be given access to four different games. "Legacy" contains all four "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm" games, Bandai Namco announced.

The first three games in the series included in the collection will feature enhanced graphics as well as some extra content, though not all bits of downloadable content are going to be provided, as seen in an earlier post on Naruto-Videogames.com.

Notably, fans will be getting the "Full Burst" version of the third "Storm" game while the additions included in the "Road to Boruto" expansion are set to be made available along with the most recent offering's base contents.

The comprehensive compilation is going to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC.

Physical versions of the PS4 and Xbox One are going to be made available as well, and fans who opt to get these will receive an art book, metal case and a 12-minute anime disc.

A GameStop listing for "Legacy" suggests that it will go on sale for $79.99.

Meanwhile, fans who already have "Ninja Storm 4" can opt to get "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy." This one will contain only the first three entries of the series and is also hitting the PS4, Xbox One and the PC on Aug. 25.

Lastly, fans will also have the option of purchasing digital versions of the games included in the collections individually for the aforementioned platforms. The individual games will also be released on the same day.

More news about "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" and "Trilogy" should be made available soon.