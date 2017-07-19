'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy' News: Compilation Available for Discounted Price at Amazon

Twitter courtesy of Naruto VideoGames 'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy' is set to be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" is coming later this year, and fans eyeing it may be able to pre-order it now at a significantly discounted price.

Spotted recently by Game Idealist, a listing for the physical Xbox One version of the compilation currently live on Amazon indicates that fans can pre-order it for the price of $60.45.

That $60.45 price tag represents a significant drop from the regular price, which is set at $79.99.

Notably, the Amazon listing indicates that the item will be released on Sept. 30, even though the officially announced release date for "Legacy" is Aug. 25. It is unclear if Sept. 30 is just a placeholder date or if fans who opt to take up this offer really may end up having to wait longer to obtain their copy of this compilation.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" contains four different games.

The first three games – "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 1," "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2" and "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst" – have been remastered, meaning they should look better now that they are going to be made playable on current-gen platforms.

The fourth game included in the collection is "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto," and this is the latest installment in the series.

Fans who choose to purchase the physical PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of this compilation will also receive an art book, an anime disc and a special metal case, Bandai Namco announced. The collection is also set to be released for the PC as a digital offering.

Lastly, "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" is also set to be made available on Aug. 25, and this one contains just the first three entries in the series.

More news about "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" and "Trilogy" should be made available in the near future.