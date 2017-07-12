'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy' Previewed in New Trailer, Highlights Entries of the Series Included

Bandai Namco 'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy' will be released on Aug. 25

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" is coming later this year, and while fans wait for it, they can check out a new trailer highlighting this compilation's contents.

A recently released video features some familiar sights, or at least things that would be easily recognizable to fans that have been following this franchise from the beginning.

Three different titles are included in the compilation.

First off, fans are given a look back at Naruto during his younger days as he starred in "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm."

It is not just Naruto, of course, as this entry of the series also included the younger versions of several other notable characters. This title also includes that epic encounter between Naruto and Sasuke, which turned out to be one of the most important moments in the series.

The next title from the "Trilogy" shown off in the video is "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2."

Quite a few notable story arcs were covered in this "Naruto Shippuden" game, and fans can relive them again if they opt to get this compilation.

The last title featured in the trailer is "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst."

Emotional and important moments in the life of Naruto are included in this title, essential ones that fans may want to see again.

All those experiences and those games are now included in the neat package that is "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy."

The compilation will be released as a digital offering for the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on Aug. 25, Bandai Namco announced.

According to an earlier post on Naruto-Videogames.com, the three titles will boast improved visuals and some extra content, though not all pieces of downloadable content will be included.

The three titles included in the compilation will also be released individually as digital purchases on the same day.

More news about "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" should be made available soon.