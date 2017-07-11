'Naruto Storm Legacy' Release Date: Official Pricing, Contents Announced

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A promotional image for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy."

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" will be priced at $69.99, Bandai Namco Entertainment America has announced.

Saiyan Island pointed out that while many retailers do not reflect that price tag such as Amazon, which lists it for $79.99, gamers can expect them to correct the pricing before long.

To be released in North America and Europe, the game collection will include all the installments in the beloved "Naruto" video game franchise developed by CyberConnect2.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" includes the first two titles released in 2008 and 2010, respectively. It will also include "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst," a re-release of the third installment.

This version comes with overhauled visuals along with all the costumes released as downloadable content (DLC) for the game save for the Goku outfit for Naruto and the Hello Kitty gear for Sakura.

Kabuto Yakushi in sage mode was also added in "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst" along with a brand-new story chapter and a new Challenge Mode consisting of 100 missions.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" will also include the fourth and latest iteration in the video game series complete with the "Road to Boruto" DLC from early this year.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" comes with a collector's box, a Ninja History Art Book, an exclusive steelbook case and a copy of the Boruto anime special.

Gamers can expect a 1,080 resolution upscale for the older titles as Bandai Namco Entertainment took advantage of the power and performance the current-generation consoles have to offer.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" will be released on Aug. 25 for the PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC.

There is also a bundle called "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy," which includes the first three titles in the saga. This collection is set for a physical release for the PS4 in Japan on July 17 and will be launched digitally in the west on Aug. 25.