'Naruto Storm Trilogy and Legacy' News: Bundled DLC Detailed; North American Release Set for August

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A promotional image for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy."

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" and "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" will be bundled with some of the downloadable content (DLC) released for the titles.

In a scan of the new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine acquired by Saiyan Island, it was revealed that some of the DLCs to expect are some alternate costumes for the characters.

These include school uniforms released in "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3" for Naruto, Hinata, Ino, Kakashi, Sasuke and Sakura, Kimono and Samurai for Naruto and Sasuke and swimsuits for Sakura, Hinata, Ino, Tsunade and Temari.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" and "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" will also add Kurenai, a support-only character from the first game.

Gamers can expect more to be added since Bandai Namco Entertainment has already announced that it will include 10 pieces of DLC from "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 1" and 30 from the third installment in the game compilations.

That being said, "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" should also contain more support-only characters from the former such as Anko, Asuma, Jirobo, Kidomaru, First Hokage, Second Hokage, Sakon, Shizune and Tayuya.

Content coming from "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3" will include preorder bonuses save for Goku Naruto and Hello Kitty Sakura.

Those who are buying the "Legacy" version, which will come with the fourth installment in the video game series, can expect it to be shipped with the "Road to Boruto" DLC.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" will get a physical release in Japan on July 27 while gamers in North America will only be able to purchase a digital version. Day-one buyers will receive a limited edition poster book.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy," on the other hand, will be available exclusively in North America on Aug. 25. Check out over 70 screenshots from the titles here.