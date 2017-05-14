'Naruto Storm Trilogy' Release Date: New Leak Shows Preview of Compilation

Fans are treated to another look at the highly anticipated "Naruto Storm Trilogy" in a brand-new magazine scan to reach the web.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment)A promotional image for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy."

The magazine scan obtained by Saiyan Island features the glorious Team 7 as they were shown in the first "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm" game.

There was also a glimpse of a battle between Naruto and Gaara and another involving Naruto and Sasuke all from the first iteration of the fighting game.

For those who do not know, "Naruto Storm Trilogy" is a compilation of the first three games in the franchise. Developer CyberConnect2 and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment are putting the games together in one package.

It will include the very first "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm" title released in 2008 and the sequel released two years later.

The "Naruto Storm Trilogy" also features "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst," which is an updated re-released version of the threequel released in 2012. It includes all the downloadable content (DLC) released for it as well.

"Naruto Storm Trilogy" will get a physical release on July 27 in Japan and should be available digitally in North America and Europe by fall of this year.

There is also another bundle that includes "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto," which features the latest installment in the franchise and the additional content centered on Naruto's son released back in February.

This package is referred to as the "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy." It is expected to be out in North America and Europe by fall as well.

Apart from this compilation, Bandai Namco is also set to release a brand-new Naruto game called "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker."

It offers a four-versus-four gameplay with a completely new art style. This title has no release date yet, but is already on preorder for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.