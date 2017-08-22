'Naruto to Boruto: Ninja Voltage' Confirmed for Japan; West Launch Expected

(Photo: Bandai Namco) Another "Naruto" game is in the works.

It looks like Bandai Namco Entertainment is working on another game based on the "Naruto" franchise. This one is called "Naruto to Boruto: Ninja Voltage."

In the latest issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (a scan of which provided by Saiyan Island), it was revealed that this new "Naruto" title will be a free-to-play mobile game for Android and iOS that offers fortress action ninja battles.

The premise of "Naruto to Boruto: Ninja Voltage" is simple. Gamers will just need to build a fort and battle other players. To dominate the game, they will need to defend their fort, which they can do so by planting booby traps.

All that while also making sure to keep their allies out of harm's way. On the defense side of things, "Naruto to Boruto: Ninja Voltage" also encourages players to use the element of surprise on their enemies for better chances of winning.

Despite being a mobile game, "Naruto to Boruto: Ninja Voltage" will feature "super high-quality character illustrations." It will also come with microtransactions for those who want to take the game the next level by shelling out real-world money.

The images provided on the magazine show that Naruto and Hinata will be in the game, which is really no surprise. "Naruto Shippuden" versions of the former as well as Sasuke, Sakura and Kakashi also appear to be part of the action.

The rest of the screenshots suggest that "Naruto to Boruto: Ninja Voltage" will also feature characters like Itachi, Kisame, Pain, Deidara and Hidan.

"Naruto to Boruto: Ninja Voltage" is currently only confirmed for release in Japan later this year. Players can already preregister on the website for the Japanese version and they can take on the role of Boruto in the game as a reward.

It is said that the "Naruto" mobile game will be released in the west seeing that last month, the European division of Bandai Namco trademarked "Ninja Voltage," which suggests that they are prepping for its release in the region too.

Saiyan Island believes that "Naruto to Boruto: Ninja Voltage" will also be released in North America so players will just have to wait for the official announcement.