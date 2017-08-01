'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' News: 14 Minutes of Gameplay Revealed in Latest Video

Fans finally have a glimpse of the first few minutes of the upcoming "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" game.

Bandai Namco Entertainment A promotional image for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker."

Originally released by YouTube gaming channel ShikasClouds, the clip offers information about the upcoming online game's new features and gameplay mechanics. It also points out the differences between "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" and the other "Naruto" game titles. Those who have no idea about the "Naruto" franchise can learn a thing or two since the footage also touches on the original anime.

Later in the footage, fans get the first look at the game's four-player boss battle. Seen in the gameplay video are main characters Kakashi, Sakura, Naruto and Sasuke from the Shippuden arc squaring off against Gaara's Jinchuuriki, Shukaku.

People who follow "Naruto" are well aware that this is not canon. However, it's a possible sign that missions similar to the cooperative boss battles from "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will be seen in the next "Naruto" game.

Gamers can expect a four-versus-four attack vs. defense battle mode in the upcoming title, along with a simple objective: Take down the opposing boss. Another mode tasks players to take the flag from their enemy team. In addition, sub-missions will be available, such as Escort, Extermination, and Subjugation, which can be completed with friends through the multiplayer option.

"The Naruto franchise is back with a brand new experience in NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER! This new game lets gamers battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online!" reads an overview of the game. "Graphically, SHINOBI STRIKER is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are!"

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will be released in early 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Further details about the game are expected to be revealed in the coming months.