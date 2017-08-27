'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' News: Learn More About What the Character Creation System Offers

Created characters can be one of four different types

Bandai Namco 'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' is set to be released early next year

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is setting itself up to be a different type of "Naruto" game, and one of the ways it is doing that is by introducing a character creation system.

Creating a ninja is something many fans of this series have likely wanted to do for a while now, and the game is giving them a creation tool for the purposes of doing so.

A recently released trailer gives fans an early look at this creation tool.

First off, it looks like players will be able to tinker with different elements of their character's appearance.

Players will be able to change the hair style and the hair color of their avatars. The avatar's skin tone can be changed and players may even be able to decide how tall their created ninja is as well.

It is unclear if there are other elements of the avatar's appearance that can be changed by the players, so they will just have to watch out for more details in the weeks and months ahead.

Aside from the avatar's look, players may also be able to choose what type of ninja their created character ultimately becomes inside "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker."

There are four options that have been presented thus far.

The first option is to become an attack-type ninja. Characters of this type will specialize in close-range combat and they will also have access to some powerful techniques including Naruto's Rasengan.

Players can also choose to become a defense-type ninja, which means their moves are designed to deal some damage but also keep them protected.

If players want to engage opponents from a distance, they may then want to look into creating a ranged-type ninja. Ranged-type combatants will be able to use some spectacular techniques in battle.

The last of the four is the heal-type ninja. Heal-type characters will feature different support-based techniques in the game.

One more thing, players need to keep in mind that they will be teaming up with others, so it is in their best interests to figure out which combinations of character types work best together.

Fans will be able to create their own highly-skilled ninjas as soon as "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is released early next year.