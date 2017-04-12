'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' News: Screenshots, New Details Revealed

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

More details about the newly announced "Naruto" game, "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," have been revealed by publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment.

The new title is being developed by Soleil. It is described as an "acrobatic ninja battle action" game that can be played online with one to eight players.

The official description for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" reads:

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is a multiplayer online game set in the universe of Naruto. Players will have the pleasure of fighting with their favorite characters and discovering a new gameplay style set in thrilling 3D environments with a completely new graphic style! Cooperate with your friends to become the greatest shinobi!"

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" allows players to take part in a four-versus-four team-based gameplay with up to eight ninjas in the field fighting all at the same time. It naturally has co-op features that will allow gamers to play with friends online.

The game will not be complete without some of the beloved "Naruto" characters and teams, which include Naruto, Sasuke and Team 7. Kakashi also appears to be included.

Bandai Namco also promises "dynamic third-person ninja gameplay" in "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" that allows players to "take advantage of the arena environment verticality by jumping and running onto the wall and maps.

The new "Naruto" game also features "a new graphic style with more vivid colors for characters, maps, and ninjutsu." Looking at the trailer, the visuals do seem very different from "Naruto: Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm" games.

Some fans appear to be turned off by how "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" looks compared with the CyberConnect2 games although it seems that Soleil found this art style best for a game like this.

Screenshots of how "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" were also released via Gematsu. As for the release date, Bandai Namco is not ready to reveal that information yet.