'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' News, Update: Versus and Mission Game Modes Revealed

While details about "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" has been sparse, fans have recently received an update on a few features of the upcoming game. The newest title based on the "Naruto" franchise is set to come to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and it will feature at least two game modes.

YouTube/Bandai Namco EntertainmentA screenshot from the "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" trailer on the official Youtube channel of Bandai Namco Entertainment America.

Finally, some news on the highly anticipated "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" has come from a credible source as the latest issue of Weekly Jump confirmed at least two game modes for the game. A "Versus" mode and a "Mission" mode will be part of the upcoming title, according to Gematsu.

As "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" became a feature in the latest Weekly Jump Magazine, new in-game screenshots and details were revealed for the upcoming game. Two game modes will be coming to the title — one of which is the Mission mode, which includes a cooperative feature as well. Mission mode takes players through a set of choices for various mission types, including exploration, escort, annihilation and subjugation.

As the "Mission" mode is a cooperative, objective-based mode, different character types are encouraged. Different characters have different specialties, and in "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," they are defined in four archetypes: offense, defense, ranged and healing.

The "Versus" mode looks to be a team battle mode, where tactics can be adapted based on what characters are currently in the team, according to Siliconera. Once again, a combination of various characters with different specialties could improve a team's chances in this game mode.

So far, Bandai Namco has yet to announce a release date for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker." The final roster of characters is yet to be revealed, as well.

The video below shows some in-game footage of the upcoming "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" in this short announcement trailer on Bandai Namco's official YouTube channel.