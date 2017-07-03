'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' Release Date, Gameplay: Game Set for Early 2018; 4 Character Types Explained

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A promotional image for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker."

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will be released in North America in early 2018, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced at the Anime Expo.

Gamers around the world can expect the same release timeframe although nothing has been confirmed by the publisher yet.

A trailer for the game was also shown at the event. As per Saiyan Island, it detailed the four types of ninja that will be featured in the game.

First is the attack type, which is where titular hero Naruto belongs along with Kakashi and Pain. This type of fighter is known for their high attack power and speed.

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will also feature ranged-type fighters. Sasuke, Itachi and Konan are all part of this group due to their excellent long-distance attacks.

There are also characters who are defense type like Kisame and newly unveiled "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" playable character Choji. These fighters will help fortify the team altogether and will serve as the primary muscle of the group.

The last one is the heal type, which is where both Sakura and second newly confirmed character Shikamaru, will fit in. Not only can they easily recover from damage, they can also help other players quickly heal.

The "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" trailer also showed the special techniques that the characters will be able to use in the game. They will have two jutsus each although only one was shown in the trailer, except for Sakura, who showed off her Cherry Blossom Clash and Mystical Palm techniques.

Naruto performed the Rasengan and is expected to get Rasenshuriken as well. Sasuke, on the other hand, can make use of his Kirin (shown in the trailer) and Fireball jutsus.

Kakashi performs his Lightning Blade in the "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" trailer while Pain demonstrates the Almighty Push. Itachi can utilize the Amaterasu while Konan and Kisame can take on opponents with the Shinkigami Dance: Shield and Water Style: Shark Bomb, respectively.

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is being developed for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.