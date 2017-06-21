'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' Release Date: New Match Type, Gameplay Detailed in New Scan

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," the highly anticipated next offering in the ever-growing Naruto video game franchise, will feature a capture-the-flag match type.

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment)A screenshot from the "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" trailer.

In a scan from the latest issue of the V-Jump magazine in Japan (as picked up by Saiyan Island), this new match type will involve two groups of four on a mission to get a hold of the flag of the other team. The successful team to do so will get points for victory.

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will also feature an assortment of new mission in the Mission Mode, which include exploration missions, escort missions, annihilation missions and subjugation missions.

These missions can be done online against other players. One of the missions is the subjugation of the One-Tailed Beast, Shukaku, which Saiyan Island notes is in the same vein as the "Attack on Titan" game by Koei Tecmo.

The missions will involve strategy and finding the right combination of skills. Characters will come with unique sets of skills, which means that the key is assembling a group that will complement each other's strengths and weaknesses.

Some attributes include the Short-Ranged Attack, Defend, Long-Range Attack and Heal. It is important for the characters to carry out their designated role for the team in order to assure victory.

A multiplayer online game, "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will be different from the Naruto games that fans have seen. The art style alone is a departure from CyberConnect2's "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate" video games.

Many are not fond of the visuals of the upcoming game but it is what Bandai Namco Entertainment takes pride in and wants gamers to look forward to.

The game will also introduce a brand-new gameplay style set in 3D environments. It will feature four-versus-four team-based gameplay with co-op play thrown in.

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is being developed by Soleil Ltd. for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.