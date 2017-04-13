'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker': 'Online High-Speed Ninja Action' and More Teased in Trailer

A trailer for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," the latest entry in the ever-growing "Naruto" video game franchise, has been released days after its official announcement.

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment)A screenshot from the "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" trailer.

Described to offer "online high-speed ninja action," the highly anticipated "Naruto" game is being developed by Soleil, a subsidiary of Valhalla Game Studios.

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" allows players explore the vast ninja world by running. The game's visual style is definitely different from previous "Naruto" title.

Compared to the "Naruto Shippuden" installments, the graphics of "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" are deemed inferior, but otherwise fresh enough for players to want to try out.

The game appears to primarily offer "online ninja battles" and allows four-man team battles that up to eight players can take part in simultaneously.

The "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" gameplay also allows the use of ninjutsu. Overall, Bandai Namco Entertainment promises "freedom to run," the chance to go through "a new era" and "acrobatic ninja battle action."

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will be made available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Some fans are disappointed a version for Nintendo Switch is not coming.

Either way, more features and information about the game should be revealed in the months of weeks to come although so far, fans are divided about "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker."

Feedback is mixed with one camp convinced it is a missed opportunity. Gamers have been clamoring for a "Naruto" game that will finally allow them to create a character and so far, there are no signs of "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" having that.

Some downright say it looks awful, but only when compared to "Naruto Shippuden" games. Others are already sold with what they saw in the trailer.

A release date for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is yet to be announced as the game is still in development.